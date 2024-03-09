Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $893.86 million, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.06. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 379,931 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

