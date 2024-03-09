Citigroup Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

