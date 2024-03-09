Citigroup Cuts MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $22.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $23.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

