Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

