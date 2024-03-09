Citigroup Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $32.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $444,844. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.