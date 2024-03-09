Cito Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

