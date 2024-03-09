Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,875 ($49.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,519.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,056.42. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,910 ($49.63).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 3,381.29%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.