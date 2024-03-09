CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,088 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.77.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

