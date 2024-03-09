Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 8,826 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

