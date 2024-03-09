Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.28%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,365 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

