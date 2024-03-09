Coin98 Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $311.54 million and $30.91 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

