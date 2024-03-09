Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

