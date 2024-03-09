Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $310.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $329.43.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,419,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

