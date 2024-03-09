Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

