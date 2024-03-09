Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and have sold 19,916 shares valued at $471,596. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 254,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

