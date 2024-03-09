Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.93. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

