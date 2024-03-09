Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $7,823,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,226,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00.

Confluent Trading Down 2.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.