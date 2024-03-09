Contrasting Southland (SLND) and Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southland to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion $1.93 million -11.79 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $726.84 million 23.62

This table compares Southland and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 480 753 18 2.57

Southland currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Southland peers beat Southland on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

