Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %
CTSDF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.