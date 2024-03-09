Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

CTSDF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

