Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 26th

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
