Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 232.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 7.6 %

COST traded down $60.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $725.56. 8,590,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,494. The stock has a market cap of $321.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.80 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

