Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 3,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

