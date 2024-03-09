Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Couchbase from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Couchbase stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 441,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

