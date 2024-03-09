CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

