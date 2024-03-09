CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 22nd

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of CRAI opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $143.76.

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

