Craig Hallum Trims Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Target Price to $5.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

