Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $140.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $134.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.