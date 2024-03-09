Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $243.81 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $243.81 million and approximately $77.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.