Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

