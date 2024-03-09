Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $35.04 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

