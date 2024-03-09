Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

