Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $295,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.