Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised CGI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE GIB opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

