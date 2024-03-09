Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $289,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 377,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,187,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after acquiring an additional 709,896 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

