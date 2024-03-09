Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

