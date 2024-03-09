Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 44.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Waters by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $355.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.21. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

