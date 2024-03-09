Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 492.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,737,000 after buying an additional 306,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

