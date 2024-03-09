Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

