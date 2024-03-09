Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRNX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 441,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 387,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

