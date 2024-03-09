Critical Review: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) versus Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Criteo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Criteo $1.95 billion 0.95 $53.26 million $0.89 37.52

Criteo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Criteo has a consensus price target of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Criteo 2.73% 10.42% 4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Criteo beats Advantage Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services; and retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services which includes retail experiential and private label, as well as digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

