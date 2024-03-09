Critical Survey: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) versus Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Solar Energy Initiatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $663.10 million 5.19 $82.39 million $1.06 41.81 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

FormFactor has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 12.42% 2.43% 1.98% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FormFactor and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 4 3 0 2.43 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

FormFactor beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices, as well as computer processor devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

