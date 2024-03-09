Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crown by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown by 2,620.4% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 240,811 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 142,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Crown by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 347,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 266,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 894,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

