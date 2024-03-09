CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $65,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

