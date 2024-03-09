DA Davidson Cuts Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target to $13.50

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $366.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,149 shares of company stock worth $454,174. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

