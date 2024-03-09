DA Davidson Raises Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target to $40.00

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.83. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

