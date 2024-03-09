Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 462 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,512.50 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,666.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,489.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

