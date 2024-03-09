Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,939 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $116.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

