Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

