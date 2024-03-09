Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $994.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $859.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

