Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

